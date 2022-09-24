Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Martin Martinez Vargas, 46, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:33 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tyros Montgomery, 42, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; no brake lights. No bond listed. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Levi Gritton, 40, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:22 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Nicole Donahue, 33, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

John Robert Gray, 39, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Scott Sweazy, 58, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 in value or more; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 7:12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Davod Earl Wedlake, 41, Florence, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 9:09 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.