Obituary: William Marshall Lewis, 47, Chaplin

William Marshall Lewis, 47, of Chaplin, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was born Jan. 26,1975, in Bardstown. He was a former employee of Lee Brick and Block.

WILLIAM MARSHALL LEWIS

He was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church, and had faith in God. He loved his kids, Kentucky basketball, fishing and cutting up.

He was preceded in death his father, Marshall Lewis; and his grandmother, Beulah Goodlett Lewis.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Lewis; one sister, Raina Lewis of Chaplin; three stepchildren, Kaylin Dalton, Chelsie Dalton, and Tyler (Skyla) Dalton, all of Bardstown; and three grandchildren that called him PopPop, Gracelynn Dalton, Sallie Mae, and Amelia Dalton.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in High Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions for his funeral service may be made to Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-