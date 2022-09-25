Video: Judge-exec candidates square-off at NC America First PAC political forum

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 — The candidates for Nelson County Judge-Executive — Democrat Eric Shelburne and Republican Tim Hutchins — squared off in a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 sponsored by Nelson County American First PAC, the splinter Republican group led by former county chairman Don Thrasher. The candidates discussed a wide array of issues, taking questions from the audience as well as moderator Dennis George. Running time: 2 hours, 3 minutes.

