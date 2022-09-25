Obituary: Joseph Edmund ‘Burlap’ Downs Sr., 90, New Haven

Joseph Edmund “Burlap” Downs Sr., 90, of New Haven, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born March 8, 1932, in Charlestown, Ind. He was a longtime farmer, a former employee of Barton Distillery, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown.

JOSEPH EDMUND “BURLAP” DOWNS SR.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Downs; one son, Joe Downs; his parents, Joe and Mary Downs; and two brothers, Joseph Marion “Turtle” Downs and Junior Downs.

He is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Billy) Durbin of Culvertown, Mary (James) Lashley of New Haven, and Libby Downs of Hopkinsville; two sons, Tony (Pam) Downs and Bobby (Sonya) Downs, both of Bardstown; one daughter-in-law, Kelly Downs of Chaplin; one brother, Joseph “J.W.” Downs of Kingston Springs, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Arnold Downs officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the St. Gregory the Great Cemetery in Samuels.

Memorial contributions may go to Norton’s Hosparus.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-