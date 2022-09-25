Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Christopher Eugene Gilbert, 49, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brittany Morgan Evans, 30, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding 10mph over the limit. No bond listed. Booked at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-