Obituary: Larry Gene Baird, 83, Louisville

Larry Gene Baird, 83, of Louisville, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home. He was a retired insurance agent for Johnson, Lawrence, and Walker and a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

LARRY GENE BAIRD

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pauline Baird; one son, Duane Baird; one brother-in-law, Paul Hall; and three sisters-in-law, Ann, Nancy, and Theresa Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Hall Baird; one daughter, Tina Pedicini (Tony); one sister, Charlene Dansby; one brother, Phil Baird; four brothers-in-law, Andy (Barbara), Frank, Leo, and Tommy(Betty) Hall; one grandson, Jordan Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

