Obituary: Alice Carol Hamilton, 77, Bardstown

Alice Carol Hamilton, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at her home. She was born May 15, 1945, in Shelby County to the late Marvin and Bessie Burton Moore. She was a former employee of Jones Plastic in Louisville, then worked at Landmark Health Care in housekeeping. She was of the Catholic faith. She loved to be outside, yard sales and flea markets.

ALICE CAROL HAMILTON

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alexander Hamilton; one son, Timothy Randall Hamilton; three brothers, Thomas Moore, James Moore, Roy Moore; and two sisters, Annette Watson and Fannie Davis.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Hamilton and Sara Williams, both of Bardstown; five sons, Joseph Lee (Ramonda) Hamilton of Louisville, Raymond (Ashley) Hamilton, Patrick (LaTisha) Hamilton and Christopher (Deanna) Hamilton, all of Bardstown and Terry (Tonya) Williams of Texas; one sister, Dorothy Yocum of Simpsonville; one brother, Marvin (Barbara) Moore of Clarksville, Tenn.; 24 grandchcildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. David Walker officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

