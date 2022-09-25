Obituary: Jon Samuel David Beyer, 25, Lebanon

Jon Samuel David Beyer, 25, of Lebanon, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born Aug. 21, 1997, in Nelson County. He was an employee of Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a passionate union representative. He was a 2016 graduate of Marion County High School.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Michael “Mike” Nally.

Survivors include his mother, Melissa Ann Gray of Lebanon; his father, Kyle E. Beyer of Brown County, Ind.; his former stepfather, Richard Leo Brahm Sr. (Rebecca) of Calvary; five siblings, Tony Brahm (Kristin) of Brandenburg, Richard Leo Brahm Jr. (Rochelle) of Florence, Zachary Beyer of Lebanon, Levi Brahm (Selena) and Hannah Cornish (Dallas), both of Loretto; his grandmothers, Judy Nally of Loretto and Ronna Beyer of Brown County, Ind.; and 10 nieces and nephews, Aubry Brahm, Brinley Brahm, Jonah Brahm, Harley Brahm, Jace Brahm, Jade Brahm, Charlie Beyer, Conner Beyer, Jaxon Beyer and Grace Brahm.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Darren Lewis officiating. Burial is in the Smock’s Chapel Cemetery in Loretto.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the church.

Pallbearers are Addison Stiles, Chris Piekarski, Trey Blair, Adam Lyon, Cameron Buckman, Noah Dye, Gregory Huff, Gregory Litsey, Logan Thompson and Isaac Mattingly.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

