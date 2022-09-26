Obituary: Robert Jett Llewellyn, 89, Bardstown

Robert Jett Llewellyn, 89, of Bardstown, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Born in 1933 in Louisville, he was the son of Norman Jett Lewellyn of Carrollton and Elizabeth Huston Shehan of Bloomfield.

He was a loving and generous husband, father, volunteer and friend. He was also a businessman, historian, outdoorsman, aviator and mariner.

ROBERT JETT LLEWELLYN

He served as a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from San Jose State University in California and later received his MBA from St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif. He co-founded and operated Coffee Systems, Inc. in Berkeley, Calif.

In retirement, he worked to restore and protect historic aircraft as well as West Coast lighthouses. He also served as a director of Old Bardstown Village/Civil War Museum and curator of the Lt. Gen’l. Hal Moore Military Museum.

Preceding him in death were his parents; childhood caregiver Frances Mudd Wheeler; and one brother, Charles L. Duke Jr.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen Caslin Llewellyn of Bardstown; one sister, Virginia Duke Jacobs of Kent Island Md.; three sons, Norman Jett Llewellyn (Peggy) of Surfside Beach, Texas, George Laurence Llewellyn of Silver City, N.M., and Ann Robin Llewellyn (Kevin Fox) of Concord, Calif.; two grandchildren, Patrick Llewellyn (Stef) and Cameron Llewellyn (Jay Huetteman); four great-grandchildren; one cousin, T. Hunter Shehan of Bloomfield; and one niece, Rachel Lotspeich of Denver.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the family home, 105 Beechwold Place in Bardstown.

The family requests that any donations be made to Old Bardstown Village Inc. in support of the Lt. Gen’l . Hal Moore Military Museum.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-