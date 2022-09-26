Obituary: Neva Yvonne ‘Bonzie’ Smith, 86, Bardstown

Neva Yvonne “Bonzie” Smith, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary. She was born July 9, 1936, in Nelson County. She retired from Nelson County Schools with 22 years of service. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

NEVA YVONNE “BONZIE” SMITH

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Earl Smith (died Jan. 26, 2004); her parents, Mike and Nanny Howell Vittitow; three sisters, Liz Bundy, Sue Donahue and Janet Samuels; and three brothers, Rodney Vittitow, Bobby Vittitow and Mike Vittitow.

Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Hutchins Halloran, Sherry Smith (Lang) of Bardstown and Belinda Jury (Mark) of Bloomfield; one son, Robbie Smith (Chrisie) of Bardstown; one sister, Joan Carter (Benny) of Bardstown; one brother, Greg Vittitow (Charlene) of Frankfort; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial donations may go to the Holy Cross Bereavement Committee or cemetery fund or charity of one’s choice.

Pallbearers are Derek Hutchins, Lance Smith, Nicholas Smith, Benjamin Jury, Mike Hedrick and Cody Clark.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-