Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Wryant Jacques Wickliffe, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; rear license not illuminated; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; Booked at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Dalton Wade Curry, 23, Greensburg, alcohol intoxication in public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to appear; criminal mischief, third-degree; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. Bond is $650 cash. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 32, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-