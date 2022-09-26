Obituary: Harvey William ‘Bill’ Barnes, 91, Bardstown

Harvey William “Bill” Barnes, 91, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the home he cherished, with his ever-beloved family surrounding him.

He was born in Bardstown, the son of Harvey and Ophelia Barnes. He was a proud alumnus of St. Joe Prep High School. After graduation, he attended Spencerian Business School in Louisville. The following year he entered the Josephites, a Missionary Society of Priests, a religious society of Catholic priests and brothers who minister specifically among African Americans. In preparation for the teaching ministry, Bill studied at a variety of universities and eventually graduating from St. Louis University. After ordination, he taught at the well-known St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, La.

In 1974, Bill left the priesthood and the Josephite Order. Soon after, he and his father built the Best Western Motel in Shepherdsville, which Bill continued to manage for the next 44 years. In 1999 he and his brother Jack opened the Denny’s Diner, also in Shepherdsville, which continues to this day as a family-owned franchise. He was very active in the community and civic life of Bullitt County, having a special devotion in increasing opportunities for tourism and economic development.

In 1982, Bill married Mary Florence Haydon. Together, they enjoyed over 39 years of life filled with many joys including travel, Notre Dame football, business ventures, and entertaining family and friends, and their loving dog Sammie. He was an avid enthusiast of scale model airplane building and flying. He not only built and maintained his own landing field, but also was instrumental in attracting several national conferences of scale model airplane enthusiasts to Nelson and Washington counties.

He will be remembered for his strong commitment to social justice. His dedication to his employees, whom he regarded as family, was absolute and unwavering. His unqualified friendliness, a genuine interest in the lives of others and his abiding kindness will be remembered lovingly by all who had the pleasure to join him while on his earthly journey.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Florence Haydon Barnes; one brother, John “Jack” Samuel (Ginny) Barnes of Bardstown, who was also his lifelong business partner; his extended Haydon family, Jodie (Carolyn) Haydon, David (Mary Stuart) Haydon, and John (Mary Ellen) Haydon, all of Bardstown, Steve (Carole) Haydon and Cathy (Gary Varner), both of Lexington, Paul (Umaara Hadley) Haydon of Louisville, Norma Jean (Ben Barber) Haydon of Bardstown, Sherry – deceased (Karlos) Bruce, Charlotte (John) Bickel both of Louisville; Greg – deceased (Charlotte Moffitt) Haydon of Springfield, Ky.; numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished in his life; and the parish community of St. Gregory.

His Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. A private burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Donations are preferred to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-