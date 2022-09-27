Obituary: James Alan Greer, 62, Bardstown

James Alan Greer, 62, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He loved his girls, the outdoors, and hunting and fishing.

JAMES ALAN GREER

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Doris Cusick Greer; two sisters, Sue Mattingly, and Carotta Pullen.

He is survived by two daughters, Raeann Greer (Joe Mattingly) and Mallory Greer (Kevin Harrison); two sisters, Kathy Jones (Frank) and Trish Gies (Tim); four brothers, Ronnie, Bruce, Ricky (Angela), and Tony (Leigh Anne) Greer; two grandchildren, Zoey Mattingly and Kamden Harrison; and many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Stacie Miles.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial is noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

