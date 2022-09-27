Obituary: Winnie Calhoun, 87, Boston

Winnie Calhoun, 87, of Boston, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Windsor Gardens with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Nelson County. She was a member of Boston Christian Church.

She loved playing and watching tennis. She enjoyed traveling and being by the ocean. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Red Hats and especially loved playing bridge with her bridge club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virginia Calhoun; and one brother, Donald Calhoun.

She is survived by two nephews, Perry Calhoun of Boston, and Christopher (Ellen) Calhoun of Bardstown; and two great-nieces, Abbie (Drew) Dunaway of Birmingham, Ala., and Grace Calhoun of Bardstown.

The family has chosen cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

