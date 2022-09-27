Obituary: Velma Glen Barnes, 91, Bardstown

Velma Glen Barnes, 91, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown. She was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Estill County to the late Harry B. and Pearl Jones Smith. Velma retired after 42 years as a bus driver for the Nelson County Board of Education and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church where she was a former choir member.

VELMA GLEN BARNES

She loved the kids she transported over the years and they always called her Mrs. Velma.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Allen “C.A.” Barnes Sr.; one grandson, David DaWayne Hardin; and one brother Carlos Smith.

She is survived by two daughters, Velma “Dianne” Wentworth of Bardstown and Karen (David) Mills of Elizabethtown; one son, Clarence Allen Barnes Jr., of Bardstown; one sister, Iva Lee Call of Bardstown; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Victor Bramlett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and additional visitation is 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the church.

The family requests contributions be made to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Upkeep Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

