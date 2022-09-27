Obituary: Patricia Gail Lane, 81, Bardstown

Patricia Gail Lane, 81, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home. She was born March 10, 1941, in Toronto, Canada, to the late Ralph DeWitt and Doreen Burkhardt Dennison.

She was a homemaker and loved to quilt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lorne Lane; two daughters; and one son.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda (John) Post of Bardstown; and six grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

