Obituary: James A. ‘Tony’ O’Bryan, 72, Bardstown

James A. “Tony” O’Bryan, 72, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Washington County. He retired from General Electric and retired from active Army Reserves. He was a former EMS volunteer in Washington County, and a member of Bardstown Moose Lodge # 2408, where he held several officer positions. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Gertrude O’Bryan; one sister-in-law, Cosma O’Bryan; and one brother-in-law, Roger Cocanougher.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lucy O’Bryan; three children, Sonya (Ricky) Satterly, Alicia (Chad) Kirsch, and Ashley O’Bryan Simms; two stepchildren, Doug (Shannen) Mattingly and Tanya (Aaron) LaRue;

nine grandchildren, Maegen (Quincy) Purdom, Grant Satterly, Adan Kirsch, Faith Simms, Grace Simms, Channing Smalley, Draekin Smalley, Kinsley Simms, and Daegan Simms; three stepgrandchildren, Logan Mattingly, Audrey LaRue, and Clay LaRue; one sister, Gail (Gary) Jarboe; two brothers, Paul (Mary Jane) O’Bryan and Roger O’Bryan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Barlow Funeral home with burial at St. Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Marion County Veterans Honor Guard or Wounded Warrior Project.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

