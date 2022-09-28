Obituary: Mark Henry Young, 60, Bardstown

Mark Henry Young, 60, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Henry Lee and Alice Catherine Auberry Young. He was a devoted friend, father and grandfather. He was an employee of Nelson Fiscal Court, and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. His hobbies were going to car shows, working on his ’66 Mustang “Sally”, taking care of his cattle, spending time with his friends and family, and playing with his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Angie Mattingly Young of Bardstown; one daughter, Rachel (Jamie) Mattingly of Chaplin; one son, Chandler (Sidney) Young of Bardstown; two sisters, Donna (Fred) Armstrong of Bardstown, and Connie Settles of Fredericktown; and one granddaughter, Caroline Young.

The funeral is 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Cremation will follow the ceremony.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-