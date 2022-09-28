Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 26-27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Nicholas Ray Pratorius, 32, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Julie Ann Price, 45, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto, more than $1,000 in value but less than $10,000 value. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 12:06 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Jospeh Stuart Miles, 45, Bloomfield, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Roy Ancel Litton, 51, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, more than $500 but less than $1,000 value. No bond listed. Booked at 23:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 24, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Gerald Morris, 44, New Haven, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to register transfer of vehicle; rear license not illuminated; no insurance; operating on a suspended license; improper registration plate; no registration plate; no registration receipt. No bond listed. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Stephen Michael Thompson, 35, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $300 cash. Booked at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-