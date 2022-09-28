Obituary: Mary Dale Phelps Vittitow, 72, Boston

Mary Dale Phelps Vittitow, 72, of Boston died Monday. Sept. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was a member of Nelsonville Church of Christ. She was Born March 25, 1950, to Barrett Anderson and Mary Isabelle Phillips Phelps in Louisville.

MARY DALE PHELPS VITTITOW

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was retired from the Nelson County Sheriff Office.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stoy “Junie” Vittitow Jr.’; one sister, Sister Tressa Bullard; and two brothers, Barrett Anderson Phelps Jr. and William “Bill” Phelps, Sister Tressa Bullard.

Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly (Johnny) Smith of Boston; one son, Keith (Veronica) Vittitow of Boston; one brother, Herbie (Gale) Phelps of Magnolia; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Vittitow, Stephen Hall, Dale Smith, and Johnny Smith Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 202,at William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Rev. Robert Heid officiating. Burial is In the Nelsonville Cemetery in Nelsonville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel Is In charge of arrangements.

-30-