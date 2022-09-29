Obituary: Maudie Douglas Bell, 98, Cox’s Creek

Maudie Douglas Bell, 98, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was the former Maudie Douglas and a native of Spencer County. She was a homemaker and a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

She was a foster mother, and helped implement the foster care program in Cold Springs. She also worked at the ammunition plant in Indiana during World War II.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, James Akridge and Ed Bell; one grandson, Caleb Bell; three sisters, Lucille Scrogham, Bettie Sanders, and Mamie Douglas; and five brothers, Johnny Douglas, Vernon Douglas, Paul Douglas, Russell Douglas, and Lester Douglas.

She is survived by one daughter, Debra Culver (Edwin); two sons, Eldon Akridge (Betty) and Brian Bell (Joanne); two foster children, Will Crews and Barbara Douglas; one sister, Virginia Louise Douglas; four grandchildren, Robert (Marisha), Jennifer, Brianne and Aislinn; and three great-grandchildren, Lexie, Declan, and Abby.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to her church or Crusade for Children.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

