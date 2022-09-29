Council OKs Bethany Haven grant; reviews ransomware attack in closed meeting

Harbour House Inn is part of Bethany Haven’s mission to serve the homeless with housing needs.

By JIM & ELIJAH BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council approved a donation request of $15,000 from Bethany Haven, the local non-profit organization that helps provide emergency shelter for men, women and children.

The organization has added two staffers, one a rehousing specialist to help the homeless find permanent housing. The second was a triage person to help those who chose not to participate in Bethany Haven’s programs.

The group requested $20,000 donation. After some discussion, the council voted to provide the same amount this year as it did last year — $15,000.

The funds will help pay for utilities, supplies, hotel vouchers and maintenance.

WINDSOR GARDENS ATTIC FIRE. Interim Fire Chief Todd Spalding reported the council regarding an attic fire last Friday morning at Windsor Gardens Assisted Living.

The Bardstown Fire Department was dispatched to Windsor Gardens at about 11:39 Friday morning for an active fire alarm. No smoke was evident from outside the building, but firefighters found smoke and flames up in the attic in one section of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and removed the water and fire-damaged insulation through an access hole cut in the ceiling. He credited the firefighters with being careful, which helped limit damage inside the facility. A number of residents were evacuated, he said.

WOODLAWN SEWER TRUNKLINE. The council approved a change order from Schroeder Construction for materials required to finish the Woodlawn Trunk Sewer line. The line is in service and operating.

The amount of the change order was $5,592.

CLOSED SESSIONS. The council held two closed executive sessions at the end of the meeting. The first was to continue discussion of the ransomware attack on the city’s computer infrastructure. The second closed meeting concerned the sale or acquisition of real estate.

No action was taken following the executive sessions.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the council chambers on Xavier Drive next to the Rec Center gym.

-30-