Obituary: Wendy Lynn Browning, 49, Bardstown

Wendy Lynn Browning, 49, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 13, 1973, in Jacksonville, Fla.

She is survived by one daughter, Kristin (Cody Spalding) Cecil; one son, Jamie Mattingly; an adopted son, Bob Hatfield; five grandchildren, Cora, Freya, AriBella, Jasper, and Emily; her mother, Mary Loiselle of Florida; her father, Jim Browning of Bardstown; her significant other, Curtis Elliott of Bardstown; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to her services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

