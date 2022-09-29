Obituary: Jimmy Boblitt, 70, Bardstown

Jimmy Boblitt, 70, of Bardstown died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born October 4, 1951, in Bardstown.

He was co-owner of J&G Equipment for 37 years. He had a love for being outside and enjoyed the lake life, fishing and spending time on the houseboat. He spent much of his time on his farm bulldozing, mowing and farming. He loved helping others and to fix and build things. In his spare time he loved to travel with his family and friends and he always made sure everyone around him had a great time and made memories to last a lifetime. More than anything though, he loved his family, his wife, children, and all his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Neil Boblitt; his father, Bobby Boblitt; one niece, Bobbie Lee Boblitt; and one brother-in-law, Ricky O’Daniel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Paula Boblitt of Bardstown; two daughters, Angela (Pat) Culver of New Haven and Julie (Chad) Herndon of Taylorsville; his mother, Eunice Boblitt of Bardstown; two sisters, Peggy O’ Daniel and Betty Ray (John) Fenwick, both of Bardstown; one brother, Gary (Missy) Boblitt of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Brittani (Nathan) Oller, Lauren (Andrew) Osborne, Ethan Colvin, Grant Herndon, Savana (Chandler) Barnes, Sidney Culver, Justin Culver, Haley Boblitt, and Hannah Boblitt; and six great-grandchildren, Shaylynn Oller, Axon Oller, Rilee Oller, Hamilton Osborne, Leighton Osborne, and Keagan Greenwell;

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-