Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 27-29, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Lolita Ann Simonton, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

James Nichols Williams, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; no insurance card; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no tail lamps. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Diana Sue Curtsinger, 30, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated. Booked at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Wayne Mudd, 41, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $5,476 cash. Booked at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brienna Jean Buckman, 28, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Danmon Jarome Hobbs, 23, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

April Renea Thompson, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Earl Beavers, 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond total is $35,000. Booked at 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Owen Lee Maddox, 44, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information; failure to comply with sex offender registration; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 39, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-