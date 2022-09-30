Obituary: Joyce Ann Carter Kennedy, 76, New Haven

Joyce Ann Carter Kennedy, 76, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville.

She was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. She was a songwriter who enjoyed singing and dancing. She enjoyed writing poems and listening to music. She was homemaker who loved her animals. Most of all, she was a God-fearing women who was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. Her loving spirit will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryant Allen Kennedy Jr; her parents, Howard Carter and Martha Greenwell; one sister; Judy Lane House; one brother, Jeffrey Carter; one grandson, Justin Peterson; and two great-grandchildren, Bright babies.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Tammy Joyce Kennedy Whitehall (Clifford Wayne) of Elizabethtown and Tina Joyce Gardner (Marty) of New Haven; one son, Tony Bryant Kennedy (Hallie Hoback) of New Haven; three brothers, Joe Carter (Janice) of Bardstown, Jimmy Carter and Howard Vittitow Carter, both of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Tabby, Jenny, Buddy, Robert, Kristia, David, Cody and Toby; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the Edlin Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

