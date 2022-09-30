Obituary: Gregory Alan Blanford, 53, Holy Cross

Gregory Alan Blanford, 53, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Spring View Hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1968, in Nelson County. He was an employee of Canton Cooperage in Lebanon with 22 years of service. He also farmed and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

GREGORY ALAN BLANFORD

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Earl “Frankie” Blanford Sr.; three siblings, Earl and Chuck Blanford and Denise Hagan.

Survivors include his son, Gregory Blake Blanford of Holy Cross; his mother, LaVern Wortham Blanford of Holy Cross; his sister, Cindy Hobbs of Culvertown; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Donald Coulter will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 pm.

-30-