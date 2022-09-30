Obituary: John Willie ‘Bill’ Stone, 85, Fairfield

John Willie “Bill” Stone, 85, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Hillcreek Rehab in Louisville. He was born July 30, 1937, in Fairfield to the late J.C. and Johnnie Bell Stone. He was a retired employee of General Electric. He was a member of the Nelson County Joint Ethics Board and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed singing and praising the Lord and was a member of the Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school superintendent.

JOHN WILLIE “BILL” STONE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Goldring Stone; his second wife, Geraldine Stone; one sister, Brenda Stone; and one brother, Robert Russell Stone.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Allen Stone; one daughter, Peggy Stone Willhite of Covington; one son, Gerald DeWayne Stone of Lexington; one sister, Linda (Avery) Lewis of Bardstown; one brother, Joe (Laverne) Stone of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Fairfield 2nd Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Calvin Holloway officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-