Deputy sheriff shot during domestic response on Greer Lane in Botland

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 — An officer was injured Friday afternoon after being shot by a subject in the area of Ivy Court on Greer Lane.

At 3:27 p.m., the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Ivy Court for a report of a domestic disturbance that began at a nearby liquor store. Once on the scene at Ivy Court, the subject at the home was irate and began shooting at officer or officers exchanged gunfire with an individual in the home, who barricaded himself in the home.

The subject was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police.

Additional officers rushed to the Botland area, including Kentucky State Police, Elizabethtown Police and their SWAT team.

On social media, a parent who lives near Ivy Court said a school bus driver passed through the area while shots were being exchanged and told the kids on his bus to crouch down.

The officer was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to the University Hospital for treatment of what is considered a non life-threatening injury.

