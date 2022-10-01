Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Brandon Gene Porter, 18, Bloomfield, possession of marijuana; failure to illuminate headlights; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maceo Lee Tucker, 36, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); unlawful imprisonment, second-degree. Bond is $10,250 cash. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Dawn Morgan, 42, Loretto, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Elisabeth Briana McIntosh, 29, Nicholasville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Leitcha Marie Ellery, 43, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 6:57 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Sarah Elizabeth Hodge, 32, Radcliff, operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 7:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

