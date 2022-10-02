KSP arrests Botland man following shooting incident involving deputy sheriff

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 — The man who shot and injured a Nelson County Deputy Sheriff Friday was arrested early Saturday by Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

CHRISTOPHER STEWARD CURTIS

Christoper Steward Curtis, 49, of Bardstown, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; resisting arrest; and criminal mischief, first-degree.

According to jail records, he was booked into the jail at 12:43 a.m. on a $500,000 cash bond.

The arrest stems from a domestic disturbance the sheriff’s office responded to Friday afternoon.

At 3:27 p.m., the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on Ivy Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived at the home, the subject allegedly was irate and began shooting at officers, who then barricaded himself in the home.

The officer was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to the University Hospital for treatment of what is considered a non life-threatening injury.

