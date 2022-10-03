Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 1-2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Christoper Steward Curtis, 49, Bardstown, murder, police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

John Taurice Poynter, 41, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 10:51 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Justin Allen Moon, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; operating on a suspended license; failure to appear; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Lee Dunn, 41, Bardstown, unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Corey Allen Gibson, 34, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:36 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Michael Anthony Claywell, 42, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aquintus Lynn Phillips, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-