Hutchins, Shelburne to meet next week in debate at Nelson County Civic Center

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 — The candidates for Nelson County judge-executive will meet next Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in a debate sponsored by the Bardstown Radio Team, owners and operators of WBRT and WOKH.

The debate featuring Republican Tim Hutchins and Democrat Eric Shelburne kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12th at the Nelson County Civic Center on South Third Street.

The debate is hosted by WBRT Radio, The Nelson County Gazette, and BRTV, Bardstown Cable Channel 19.

Stan Mullins will serve as moderator of the debate between the candidates. Both candidates have agreed to take part in this debate.

The format will include opening statements, response to questions asked by the moderator, rebuttal time, and closing statement. No questions from the audience will be allowed.

The doors at the Civic Center open at 5:30 p.m., with the hourlong debate set to start at 6 p.m.

The program will be broadcast live on WBRT Radio, BRTV Bardstown Cable Channel 19, streamed on www.wbrtcountry.com, and will be on Facebook Live of WBRT and Nelson County Gazette.

Candidates for other offices and on the November General Election ballot are invited to to set up at tables provided by the sponsors. Candidates may pass out their literature, but will not be provided time to speak to the audience. One on one conversations are permitted, but must end at the beginning of debate and not resume until the debate has concluded.

Candidates wishing to participate should contact Roth Stratton at WBRT in advance. Any candidate that has not made contact and registered their intent by the close of business by Tuesday, Oct. 11th will not be provided space.

For more information, please contact Roth Stratton at WBRT Radio or Jim Brooks at Nelson County Gazette.

-30-