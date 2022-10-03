Obituary: Edith Marie Fulkerson, 95, Nazareth

Edith Marie Fulkerson, 95, of Nazareth, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Taylorsville to the late Henry and Clova Purcell Peck.

She was a homemaker, but that word doesn’t begin to describe her life. She lost her first husband, Vernon Hill, at a young age, leaving her with five young children. She had to learn to drive since she had five children to take care of. She lost her second husband, J.C. Fulkersonm and had 9 children to take care of. But she did it all with a strong spirit, heart and grace. She was the best cook you could ask for and can’t count how many people she has fed over the years. In her 90’s she moved to Nazareth until her health deteriorated.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Hill; her second husband, J.C. Fulkerson; two sisters, Adeana Mattingly and Dorothy Thompson; one son, Charles Hill; five brothers, Walter Peck, Donald Lee Peck, Roger Peck, Kenneth Peck and William Dale Peck.

She is survived by four daughters, Wanda (Henry) Wilkerson and Beverly Hill, both of Bardstown, Debbie (Johnnie) Garrett of Pearl River, La., and Patricia Fulkerson of Madisonville, La.; four sons, Bobby (Alice) Hill of Shepherdsville, Ralph Hill of Nazareth, Michael Fulkerson (Nina) of Louisville, and James (Melissa) Fulkerson of Mt. Washington; two sisters, Betty Jean Ross and Kathleen Messer, both of Ohio; one brother, John Peck of Shepherdsville; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home who was in charge of arrangements.

