Obituary: William Gary Mattingly, 66, Raywick

William Gary Mattingly, 66, of Raywick, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Louisville East Post Acute. He was born April 26, 1956, in Marion County. He loved music and sang in the choir at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Brown Mattingly, Sr. and Mary Grace Blair Mattingly; two brothers, Joseph Brown Mattingly, Jr. and Joseph Daniel Mattingly.

Survivors include four sisters, Nancy Routon of Louisville, Louise Abell (Nick) of Bardstown, Libby Peterson of Campbellsville and Frances Annette McIntyre (James) of Springfield; two brothers, Steve Mattingly (Jeanette) of Raywick and John Mattingly of Bardstown; five nieces and eight nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at St Francis dfsadXavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 pm Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 pm by Rev. Deacon Donald Coulter.

-30-