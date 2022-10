NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 — The candidates for District 3 magistrate met in a debate Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Thomas Nelson High School. The debate was sponsored by Nelson County American First PAC and featured Kenny Fogle and Don Thrasher as moderators. Running time: 1 hour 12 minutes.

