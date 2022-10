NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 — Jason Williams, the Republican candidate for Nelson County PVA, was the guest on the Wednesday, Sept. 28th broadcast of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Williams faces off against Democrat incumbent PVA Tracey Bonzo in the November general election. Running time: About 42 minutes, 11 seconds.

-30-