Obituary: A. G. ‘Hook’ Wright, 88, Bloomfield

A. G.“Hook” Wright, 88, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Midway to the late Milton Thomas and Lila Curtis Wright Sr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church, a retired postal worker, a farmer and the former owner of Wright’s Grocery in Bloomfield. In addition to his family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and UK basketball.

A.G. “HOOK” WRIGHT

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jean Parker Grigsby Wright; one son, Roddy Wright; four sisters, Louise Brown, Eula Baker, Joyce Holt and Shirley Gritton; three brothers, Kenneth Wright, M.T. Wright, and Glenn Gayle Wright; one grandson, Chad Wright; one son-in-law, Woodrow F. Downs; and one daughter-in-law, Lynn Harper Wright.

He is survived by one daughter, Tina Downs of Bardstown; three sons, Larry (Cathey) Wright of Louisville, Lonnie Wright of Lexington, and Craig (Amanda) Wright of Bloomfield; one sister, Juanita Robinson of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Rod Parker (Mandy) Wright, Adam Wright, Katie (Jonathan) Mattingly, Parker Downs, Shelby (Zach) Parrish, Jack Downs, and Lila Grace Downs; two nieces that were considered grandchildren, Melanie Hale Draper and Melinda Hale Mudd; and three great-grandchildren, Landon Wright, Ethan Mattingly and Ada Lee Mattingly.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks and Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

