Obituary: Emmett Lee Etherton, 87, Lebanon Junction

Emmett Lee Etherton, 87, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Belmont to his parents, Lewis Martin and Ruby Lucille Raley Etherton.

He was retired from the L&N Railroad. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the VFW and also a member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

He was preceded in death by one son, Emmett Dewayne Etherton; his parents; three brothers, Samuel Martin, Jerry and Tommy Etherton; one sister, Rebecca Nalley; and one son-in-law, John Patrick Donnelly.

Survivors include two sons, Louis V. “Bub” Etherton (Eunice) and Cortney Etherton (Brittanee); one daughter, Marlene Donnelly; one sister, Kaffie Holman (Tommy); seven grandchildren, Josh, Cody, Margaret, Sara, Derek, Loren and Cheyenne; and three great-grandchildren, Harper, Bailey and Penelope.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

