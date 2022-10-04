Obituary: Rita Skeen, 76, Bardstown

Rita Skeen, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Georgetown. She was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church. She had a career in nursing and worked for Signature Health Care at Colonial Rehab and retired from Flaget Memorial Hospital on January 20, 2020.

RITA SKEEN

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Charles Skeen.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancye Avis of Bardstown; two sons, Charles (Laura) Skeen of Houston, and David Skeen of Navarre, Fla.; one sister, Judy Schillinger of Spanish Fort, Ala.; two brothers, Stanley Hughes and John Hughes both of Georgetown; six grandchildren, Brennan Skeen, Mark Avis, Jacob Avis, Olivia Skeen, Ashley Skeen and Matthew Avis; one aunt, Genevieve Clark of Georgetown; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

