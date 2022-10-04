Obituary: Mary Alice Montgomery, 95, Bardstown

Mary Alice Montgomery, 95, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born July 7, 1927, in Bardstown to the late George W. and Alice Robinson Lydian. She was a former employee of Lily-Tulip Company and a former employee of Nazareth College. She loved to travel, gamble, work outside and loved being with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Montgomery; and seven brothers, George Lydian, Joe Lydian, Charles Lydian, Lewis Lydian, John Lydian, James Lydian and Francis Lydian.

She is survived by two daughters, Bernice Hodgens (Frankie Carter) and Sharon (George “Dad-X”) Hays, both of Bardstown; two sons, Ronald Montgomery (Linda Marshall) and Billy (Rachel) Montgomery, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at St. Monica Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

