Obituary: Mary E. Bowling, 81, Bardstown

Mary E. Bowling, 81, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Marion County.

She was loved by all and lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, who will miss her chocolate oatmeal cookies she would make for birthdays. She also enjoyed sneaking away to play bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Bowen and Anna Corine Luckett; six siblings, Marvin Luckett, Mary Patricia Sayre, Donald Luckett, Betty Lee Young, Leo Luckett, and Angela “Honey” Smith; and longtime friend, Tommy Murphy.

She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Jane Miller and Anna Laura Hurst;

four sons, Harold “Weird” Bowling Jr., Joseph L. Bowling, Donald Patrick Bowling, and Michael George Bowling; one sister, Jane Brady; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Michael Dant.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

