Fiscal court approves industrial revenue bonds for Heaven Hill Distilleries

Judge Executive Nicky Rapier signs Industrial Revenue Bonds at the end of Tuesday’s meeting of Nelson Fiscal Court.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 — Nelson Fiscal Court gave final approval for Heaven Hill Distilleries’ $135 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds.

The court gave its initial approval in June when the project was announced.

The bonds will go toward the construction of a new distillery and bottling facility that will be located on the former Scobee farm situation between KY 245 and Old Bloomfield Pike.

The new distillery is expect to create 38 new jobs.

LOUISVILLE WATER GRANT. The court also agreed to accept $10 million in grant money to go toward the construction of a water line to connect the City of Bardstown water system with the Louisville Water Co. line that currently ends near Four Roses at the Nelson-Bullitt county line.

Depending on final size of the water line, it will be able to bring an additional $7 million gallons of treated water to the community.

The court’s agreement will pass the money on to the North Nelson Water District, which is responsible for construction of the new water line.

CDL TRAINING CONTRACT. Effective earlier this year, changes in federal law now require anyone seeking a CDL license to undergo all CDL license seekers are required to undergo new training requirements before they are allowed to take the exam.

John Greenwell, the county’s solid waste coordinator, explained how the changes are impacting garbage pickup and the operation of the county’s landfill.

Each new driver must attend a $4,000 training course. The court approved a new contract for drivers who undergo the training that will require them to work for the county at least two full years or they will be required to reimburse the county for the all or part of the cost of the CDL training program.

Greenwell said that he’s applied to be certified as a CDL trainer, but has yet to be certified.

In other business, the county:

— approved $166,828 in state discretionary funds that will go to paving projects on Deatsville Loop and Plum Run Road.

— heard from Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom that the last day to register to vote is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

