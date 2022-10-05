Obituary: Eddie Allen, 50, Bardstown

Eddie Allen, 50, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born May 13, 1972, in Bardstown. He was a member of Botland Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mildred Allen; and his grandfather, Joe Livers.

He is survived by his parents, John and Doris Allen of Bardstown; one brother, John (Cindy) Allen of Louisville; two nephews and a niece; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Memorial Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Brown officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

