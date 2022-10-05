Obituary: Doyle Hill Bleemel, 86, Shepherdsville

Doyle Hill Bleemel, 86, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. He was a lifelong farmer and operated the Slow Poke farm with his family. He was a former employee of General Electric Co., a former Bullitt County Deputy Jailer, and a former member of the Mount Washington Lions Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ina Fern Bleemel; and one brother, Royce Bleemel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Ash Hardin Bleemel; two children, Troy Wayne Hardin and Holly Ann Wickliffe; two sisters, Ella Jean Troutman and Georgia Shelburne (Guy); three brothers, Cromwell “Bub” Bleemel, Tony (Jane) Bleemel, and Eddie (Janice) Bleemel; and one beloved granddaughter, Mamie Ann Hardin.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washingoton. Burial will be private.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the donor’s favorite charity.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffett Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

