Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Melvin Ray Arterburn, 38, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $50,000. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jamel Lee Farr, 23, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Renee Ankeny, 31, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Wayne Jefferies, 54, Boston, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

-30-