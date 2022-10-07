Obituary: James Melvin Shaw, 83, Bloomfield

James Melvin Shaw, 83, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Jackson, Mich., to the late Glenn Melvin and Martha Lairson Shaw. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Co. after 30 years and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. He loved camping, mowing grass, was a snowbird, and enjoyed spending winters in Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Judy Long Shaw; and one son, Gary Melvin Shaw.

He is survived by four daughters, Rouchelle (Lawrence) Mireles of Sodus Point, N.Y., Diane Thompson of Bardstown, Debbie (John) Winstel of Shepherdsville, and Angela Shaw of Belleville, Mich.; one son, William (Sethileen) Shaw of Boise, Idaho; one brother, Glenn (Patti) Shaw of Canton, Mich.; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Richard Carwile and Glenn Shaw officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

