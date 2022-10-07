Obituary: Joshua Levi Gritton, 40, Bardstown

Joshua Levi Gritton, 40, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 14, 1982, in Louisville to the late Michael Lee Gritton and Donna Houck Gritton.

JOSHUA LEVI GRITTON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Justin Lee Gritton.

He is survived by his sister, Lindsey (Michael) Thompson of St. Mary; one brother, Sean (Emma) Gritton of Cox’s Creek; and two nephews, Kash Thompson and Kane Thompson.

The family followed Josh’s wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-