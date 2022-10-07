Obituary: Sylvia Faye Prather, 85, Chaplin

Sylvia Faye Prather, 85, of Chaplin, died Oct. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 10, 1937, to the late Mr. Homer Orland Colvin, and Virginia Clark Colvin in Chaplin. She was a homemaker and a former employee of American Greetings Corp. She was a member of the Chaplin Baptist Church, and a former member of the Chaplin Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne Prather.

She is survived by two sons, Dana Prather and Chris Prather, both of Chaplin; one brother, Billie Colvin of Chaplin; two granddaughters, Summer (Kane) Talbott and Courtney (Billy) Dones; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude and Hospice of Nelson County

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

