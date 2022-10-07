WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ interview with PVA Tracey Bonzo

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 — Tracey Bonzo, the Democratic candidate for Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator, was the guest this week on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Tracey, who has served as PVA for 7 months and has worked in the office for 17 years, explained her qualifications and the importance the office’s role has to the county and property owners. Running time: About 43 minutes, 45 seconds.

-30-